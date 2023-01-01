Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve crab cakes

Banner pic

 

Cafe Pitti - 40 Front st

40 Front st, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crab Cakes$13.00
More about Cafe Pitti - 40 Front st
Consumer pic

 

Anna’s Restaurant

491 Broadway, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
California Crab Cake Salad$11.00
More about Anna’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Chili

Quesadillas

Carrot Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Pies

Pudding

Nachos

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston