Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Banner pic

 

1 Fifty 1 Bar and Grill - 151 North Plank Road

151 North Plank Road, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
More about 1 Fifty 1 Bar and Grill - 151 North Plank Road
Consumer pic

 

Anna’s Restaurant

491 Broadway, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
More about Anna’s Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Pork Dumplings

Dumplings

Quesadillas

Nachos

Pudding

Cake

Crab Cakes

Chili

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2066 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (314 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (984 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (863 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston