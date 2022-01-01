Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pies in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Pies
Newburgh restaurants that serve pies
Anna’s Restaurant
491 Broadway, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
$6.50
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Handsome Devil
3 corwin court, newburgh
No reviews yet
Pecan Hand Pie
$6.00
Apple Pie Baked Beans
$0.00
Blueberry Hand Pie
$6.00
More about Handsome Devil
