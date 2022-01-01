Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve pies

Consumer pic

 

Anna’s Restaurant

491 Broadway, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)$6.50
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Handsome Devil

3 corwin court, newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pecan Hand Pie$6.00
Apple Pie Baked Beans$0.00
Blueberry Hand Pie$6.00
More about Handsome Devil

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Carrot Cake

Chili

Cake

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1815 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (364 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (280 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (710 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (780 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston