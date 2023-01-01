Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pudding in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Pudding
Newburgh restaurants that serve pudding
Anna’s Restaurant
491 Broadway, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.50
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Handsome Devil
3 corwin court, newburgh
No reviews yet
Banana Pudding
$7.00
Banana pudding, Nilla wafers, fresh whipped cream
More about Handsome Devil
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh
Cake
Chili
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Carrot Cake
Pies
More near Newburgh to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1891 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(377 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(293 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(83 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(930 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston