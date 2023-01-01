Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve pudding

Consumer pic

 

Anna’s Restaurant

491 Broadway, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rice Pudding$3.50
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Item pic

 

Handsome Devil

3 corwin court, newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banana Pudding$7.00
Banana pudding, Nilla wafers, fresh whipped cream
More about Handsome Devil

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Cake

Chili

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Carrot Cake

Pies

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Peekskill

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

New Paltz

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Goshen

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1891 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (930 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston