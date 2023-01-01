Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Quesadillas in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Quesadillas
Newburgh restaurants that serve quesadillas
Anna’s Restaurant
491 Broadway, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla
$11.00
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Handsome Devil
3 corwin court, newburgh
No reviews yet
Smoked Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$6.00
More about Handsome Devil
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh
Pies
Chili
Carrot Cake
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Cake
Pudding
More near Newburgh to explore
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Highland
Avg 4.9
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1909 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(379 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(296 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(935 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(751 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(801 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston