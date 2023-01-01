Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tacos in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Tacos
Newburgh restaurants that serve tacos
1 Fifty 1 Bar and Grill - 151 North Plank Road
151 North Plank Road, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Birria Tacos
$14.00
More about 1 Fifty 1 Bar and Grill - 151 North Plank Road
Handsome Devil
3 corwin court, newburgh
No reviews yet
Birria tacos
$10.00
3 pork birria tacos
More about Handsome Devil
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh
Quesadillas
Pudding
Cake
Dumplings
Chili
Crab Cakes
Mozzarella Sticks
Pies
More near Newburgh to explore
Beacon
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Peekskill
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
New Paltz
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(10 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Goshen
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2081 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(102 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(994 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(835 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(879 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston