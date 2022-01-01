Go
Toast

Newbury Salads

Come in and enjoy!

470 Elmwood Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Souvlaki Salad$10.50
Romaine, chicken, tomatoes, feta, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, banana peppers, and Greek dressing.
Spicy Qunioa Bowl$10.00
Spicy quinoa, chicken, carrots, cucumbers, feta, avocado, tomatoes, fresh mint/cilantro/parsley mix, and lime cilantro jalapeno vinaigrette.
BYO Wrap$7.00
Choose your wrap, (4) regular toppings, (1) premium topping, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Elmwood Hipster Salad$10.50
Baby spinach, romaine, herbed chicken, feta, dried cranberries, walnuts, radishes, carrots, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.
BYO Salad$7.00
Choose your salad base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Jalapeno Chicken Salad$10.50
Spring mix, romaine, herbed chicken, avocado, jalapenos, tomatoes, cucumbers, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.
BYO Grain Bowl$7.00
Choose your base, (4) regular toppings, and dressing. Additional toppings extra.
Cowboy Avocado Salad$10.50
Romaine, chicken, avocado, red onions, cilantro/mint mix, black beans, feta, and lime cilantro jalapeno dressing.
Kale Chicken Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine, kale, Parmesan, grape tomatoes, chicken, tortilla chips, and Caesar dressing.
Burrito$7.00
Organic tortilla, brown rice, and chicken or hummus. Choice of toppings include: black beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, organic sour cream, and jalapeno salsa.
See full menu

Location

470 Elmwood Ave

Buffalo NY

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

INIZIO

No reviews yet

Italian Cuisine

Big Mood

No reviews yet

Buffalo's First Plant Based Restaurant

Thirsty Buffalo Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Thirsty Buffalo is the place to go if you’re looking to watch the big game, grab a bite to eat or if want a home town feel of a place to go and have a drink with friends. Thirsty Buffalo doe not have a bad seat in the house! We hope to see you soon.

Just Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston