Newburyport restaurants you'll love

Newburyport restaurants
Toast
  • Newburyport

Must-try Newburyport restaurants

Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shumai$9.00
Steamed or fried dumplings, filled with shrimp and vegetables. Served with a mustard aioli.
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Classic Burger$18.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Edamame$9.00
Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, chili powder, sesame seeds, honey and sriracha. (Gluten free & Vegan)
Miso Udon$16.00
Japanese-Style Miso Noodle Soup — A slurpy bowl of Japanese thick wheat noodles in a miso broth with garlic, shitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, micro greens, nappa cabbage, bok choy and soft tofu cubes. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with veggies only, also available with salmon. (+$9).
Curry Noodle Soup$16.00
Curry Noodle Soup — Fragrant blend of red and yellow curry herbs and spices with coconut milk, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic topped with hard boiled eggs and pickled radish and fresh cilantro. Available with veggies, tofu, chicken, pork, and beef (+$4 for beef). Available GF.
Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hard Serve Quart$9.65
Nor'easter
Half Gallon$9.75
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop image

 

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Dozen Donuts$16.50
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut/
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Raspberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
Single Donut$2.99
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
TODAY 11/5/21 -Our fluffy w Oreos has Chocolate Frosting not vanilla:)
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut /
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Raspberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
Egg Sandwich$6.25
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT) image

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fish Burrito$12.00
Panko crusted fried cod, with shredded lettuce, chipotle sour cream, shaved cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, and spicy tartar sauce.
Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled chicken with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle crema.
Steak Burrito$13.00
Steak with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
Riverwalk Brewing Co. image

 

Riverwalk Brewing Co.

40 Parker St., Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gold 4-Pack$10.99
Our traditional American lager. 4.6% ABV
IPA Tall Boy 4-Pack$13.75
Our flagship IPA. 6.8% ABV
Cutback 4-Pack$10.99
Our light American pale ale. 110 calories per 12 oz serving. 3.2% ABV
Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

81 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ham$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
Meatball$6.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean
Carmine image

 

Carmine

25 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.8 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy Alfredo$22.00
Filet Marsala$50.00
Eggplant parm$15.00
Winter Street Provisions image

DONUTS

Winter Street Provisions

38 Washington St, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Sandwich$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
1/2 Dozen - Online$16.50
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
FISH OF THE DAY TACOS$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free
LOBSTER ROLL$29.00
A New England favorite, served cold with celery and mayo. Served on a brioche bun, with house-made chips and coleslaw
BURGER$17.00
8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea
Souffles image

 

Souffles

14 Market Sq, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hot Tea Latte$3.00
Half Steeped Tea and Half Steamed Milk
Hot Chai Latte
Concentrated chai tea and milk
Hot Latte$2.80
Espresso and Steamed Milk
Mission Oak Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12oz Steak Tips$25.00
Cherry Pepper Slaw, Spicy Frites
MOG Cheeseburger$19.00
Black Angus Beef, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Rosemary Parmesan Skin-on-Fries,
Dijon-Mayo, Sliced Pickles,
Crispy Onion Strings, Sesame Bun
French Onion Soup$11.00
Caramelized Onions, Sherry Wine, Gruyere, Garlic Crouton
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

44 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
LG Clipper$22.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
Spam Musubi$4.00
Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.
Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi$16.50
Larger portion of ahi tuna with green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Brine Oyster Bar image

 

Brine Oyster Bar

17 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yakisoba Ramen$26.00
(From the Sea)
Shrimp, Crispy Chili + Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Furikake
Shoyu Ramen$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeno, Shitake, Soft Boiled Eggs, Furikake
Tunkatsu Ramen$24.00
(From the Butcher)
Chasu Pork, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Ajitama Mushrooms
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$17.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & fries
Everything Burger$14.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport image

 

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport

31 Pleasant St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Yorktown Campaign$10.50
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-made Stone Ground Honey Mustard, Granny Smith Apples, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Baby Arugula and Alfalfa Sprouts
Bunker Hill TOST$7.00
Fresh Warmed Mozzarella, Pesto, with Basil Leaves, Tomato & Balsamic drizzle
The Princeton$8.00
Avocado, Runny Egg With Salt & Pepper
Paddle Inn image

 

Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Tacos$17.00
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with fried zucchini, cumin cauliflower salsa, refried butternut squash, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Finished with cilantro. **Can be made gluten free.
Snowbird Chicken Sammy$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Coconut Papaya Herb Slaw, a Sweet and Spicy Guava Glaze and Fresh Sliced Chayote Squash on a Portuguese Roll with a side o’ house fries
Rangoon$12.00
Next level rangoon. 4 pieces of fried wontons filled with Maine crab, ricotta, cream cheese and lots of herbs. Served with an apple pear duck sauce. Don't miss these!
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
Cinnamon Rolls$4.00
6 Cinnamon Buns - Take and Bake$24.00
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) image

 

Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK)

Today's Truck Location:, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Port Tavern image

 

The Port Tavern

84 State St., The Port Tavern, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bar 25 Newburyport image

 

Bar 25 Newburyport

38 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG French Fries$4.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Small Cheese$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza
SM French Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Golden Chicken Finger$9.95
Lolo Poke Newburyport MA image

 

Lolo Poke Newburyport MA

47 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sushi Donut (Chef's Choice)$8.50
Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping
Kai Bowl$17.00
marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds
Bomba Bowl$17.00
Plain ahi or salmon with avocado, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame
Restaurant banner

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Beefie Boys

192 State St, Newburyport, MA 01950, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
