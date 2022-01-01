Newburyport restaurants you'll love
Newburyport's top cuisines
Must-try Newburyport restaurants
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Shumai
|$9.00
Steamed or fried dumplings, filled with shrimp and vegetables. Served with a mustard aioli.
|Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$8.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
|Classic Burger
|$18.00
|Brussel Sprout Salad
|$14.00
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Spicy Edamame
|$9.00
Edamame lightly tossed with fresh ginger, garlic, tamari, chili powder, sesame seeds, honey and sriracha. (Gluten free & Vegan)
|Miso Udon
|$16.00
Japanese-Style Miso Noodle Soup — A slurpy bowl of Japanese thick wheat noodles in a miso broth with garlic, shitake mushrooms, enoki mushrooms, micro greens, nappa cabbage, bok choy and soft tofu cubes. Garnished with green onions and sesame seeds. Served with veggies only, also available with salmon. (+$9).
|Curry Noodle Soup
|$16.00
Curry Noodle Soup — Fragrant blend of red and yellow curry herbs and spices with coconut milk, roasted peanuts, bean sprouts, fried garlic topped with hard boiled eggs and pickled radish and fresh cilantro. Available with veggies, tofu, chicken, pork, and beef (+$4 for beef). Available GF.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Hard Serve Quart
|$9.65
|Nor'easter
|Half Gallon
|$9.75
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Donuts
|$16.50
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut/
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Raspberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
|Single Donut
|$2.99
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.25
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Fish Burrito
|$12.00
Panko crusted fried cod, with shredded lettuce, chipotle sour cream, shaved cabbage, fresh pico de gallo, black beans, and spicy tartar sauce.
|Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled chicken with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese and chipotle crema.
|Steak Burrito
|$13.00
Steak with pico de gallo, sweet caramelized onions, rice, and black beans, topped with shredded cheese and chipotle crema.
Riverwalk Brewing Co.
40 Parker St., Newburyport
|Popular items
|Gold 4-Pack
|$10.99
Our traditional American lager. 4.6% ABV
|IPA Tall Boy 4-Pack
|$13.75
Our flagship IPA. 6.8% ABV
|Cutback 4-Pack
|$10.99
Our light American pale ale. 110 calories per 12 oz serving. 3.2% ABV
SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
81 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Ham
|$5.99
Ham, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes,olives
|Chicken Salad
|$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
|Meatball
|$6.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese, parmesean
Carmine
25 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Crazy Alfredo
|$22.00
|Filet Marsala
|$50.00
|Eggplant parm
|$15.00
DONUTS
Winter Street Provisions
38 Washington St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
|Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
|1/2 Dozen - Online
|$16.50
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|Popular items
|FISH OF THE DAY TACOS
|$18.00
Blackened fish of the day, Veracruz slaw, sweet chili sambal aioli, smashed avocado, cotija cheese, soft corn tortillas Gluten Free
|LOBSTER ROLL
|$29.00
A New England favorite, served cold with celery and mayo. Served on a brioche bun, with house-made chips and coleslaw
|BURGER
|$17.00
8oz combo chuck-short rib patty cooked to order, served with fries, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, onion & side of Sea Level sauce. Add sautéed mushrooms, onion, peppers, bacon, Swiss, American, cheddar or bleu cheese for 1ea
Souffles
14 Market Sq, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Hot Tea Latte
|$3.00
Half Steeped Tea and Half Steamed Milk
|Hot Chai Latte
Concentrated chai tea and milk
|Hot Latte
|$2.80
Espresso and Steamed Milk
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|12oz Steak Tips
|$25.00
Cherry Pepper Slaw, Spicy Frites
|MOG Cheeseburger
|$19.00
Black Angus Beef, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Rosemary Parmesan Skin-on-Fries,
Dijon-Mayo, Sliced Pickles,
Crispy Onion Strings, Sesame Bun
|French Onion Soup
|$11.00
Caramelized Onions, Sherry Wine, Gruyere, Garlic Crouton
PIZZA • SALADS
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
44 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
|Caesar Salad
|$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
|LG Clipper
|$22.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
Ohana Kitchen
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
|Popular items
|BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
|$13.50
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
|Spam Musubi
|$4.00
Traditional quick Hawaiian grab and go snack. Our spam musubi is seared with a pineapple teriyaki glaze on a sticky rice block, furikake seasoning & nori.
|Large Spicy Crunchy Ahi
|$16.50
Larger portion of ahi tuna with green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Brine Oyster Bar
17 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Yakisoba Ramen
|$26.00
(From the Sea)
Shrimp, Crispy Chili + Garlic, Scallions, Leeks, Furikake
|Shoyu Ramen
|$24.00
Roasted Chicken, Jalapeno, Shitake, Soft Boiled Eggs, Furikake
|Tunkatsu Ramen
|$24.00
(From the Butcher)
Chasu Pork, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Ajitama Mushrooms
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
|Popular items
|Steak Sandwich
|$17.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & fries
|Everything Burger
|$14.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
31 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|The Yorktown Campaign
|$10.50
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Applewood Smoked Bacon, House-made Stone Ground Honey Mustard, Granny Smith Apples, Vermont Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Baby Arugula and Alfalfa Sprouts
|Bunker Hill TOST
|$7.00
Fresh Warmed Mozzarella, Pesto, with Basil Leaves, Tomato & Balsamic drizzle
|The Princeton
|$8.00
Avocado, Runny Egg With Salt & Pepper
Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Veggie Tacos
|$17.00
3 flour tortilla tacos filled with fried zucchini, cumin cauliflower salsa, refried butternut squash, queso fresco, cilantro-lime vinaigrette. Finished with cilantro. **Can be made gluten free.
|Snowbird Chicken Sammy
|$18.00
Grilled Chicken, Coconut Papaya Herb Slaw, a Sweet and Spicy Guava Glaze and Fresh Sliced Chayote Squash on a Portuguese Roll with a side o’ house fries
|Rangoon
|$12.00
Next level rangoon. 4 pieces of fried wontons filled with Maine crab, ricotta, cream cheese and lots of herbs. Served with an apple pear duck sauce. Don't miss these!
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.00
|6 Cinnamon Buns - Take and Bake
|$24.00
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Popular items
|LG French Fries
|$4.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
|Small Cheese
|$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza
|SM French Fries
|$3.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)
|$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
|Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)
|$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
|Golden Chicken Finger
|$9.95
Lolo Poke Newburyport MA
47 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Sushi Donut (Chef's Choice)
|$8.50
Spicy Tuna Mix, topped with veggies and your choice of one premiium topping
|Kai Bowl
|$17.00
marinated salmon or ahi, seaweed salad, green onion, soy pickles, pickled ginger, edamame, wasabi mayo, teriyaki, panko and black sesame seeds
|Bomba Bowl
|$17.00
Plain ahi or salmon with avocado, green onion, pickled ginger, jalapeno, sliced cucumber, bomba sauce, spicy mayo, panko and black sesame
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
Beefie Boys
192 State St, Newburyport, MA 01950, Newburyport