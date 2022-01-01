Newburyport American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Newburyport

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Milanese$23.00
Classic Burger$18.00
Brussel Sprout Salad$14.00
More about The Poynt
Mission Oak Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
12oz Steak Tips$25.00
Cherry Pepper Slaw, Spicy Frites
MOG Cheeseburger$19.00
Black Angus Beef, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Rosemary Parmesan Skin-on-Fries,
Dijon-Mayo, Sliced Pickles,
Crispy Onion Strings, Sesame Bun
French Onion Soup$11.00
Caramelized Onions, Sherry Wine, Gruyere, Garlic Crouton
More about Mission Oak Grill
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Sandwich$17.00
garlic aioli, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato & fries
Everything Burger$14.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.95
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

