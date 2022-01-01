Newburyport bagel & donut spots you'll love
Must-try bagel & donut spots in Newburyport
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Popular items
|1/2 Dozen Donuts
|$16.50
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut/
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Raspberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
|Single Donut
|$2.99
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.25
More about Winter Street Provisions
DONUTS
Winter Street Provisions
38 Washington St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
|Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
|1/2 Dozen - Online
|$16.50
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
|Cinnamon Rolls
|$4.00
|6 Cinnamon Buns - Take and Bake
|$24.00