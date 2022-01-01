Newburyport salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Newburyport
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
Popular items
Shumai
$9.00
Steamed or fried dumplings, filled with shrimp and vegetables. Served with a mustard aioli.
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls
$8.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
44 State Street, Newburyport
Popular items
Greek Salad
$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
LG Clipper
$22.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.