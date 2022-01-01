Newburyport salad spots you'll love

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Must-try salad spots in Newburyport

Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shumai$9.00
Steamed or fried dumplings, filled with shrimp and vegetables. Served with a mustard aioli.
Drunken Noodles
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls$8.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza

44 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Caesar Salad$9.00
Crisp romaine hearts with fresh lemon, garlic crouton and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese. Served with Caesar dressing.
LG Clipper$22.00
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
More about Anchor Stone Deck Pizza
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG French Fries$4.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Small Cheese$9.99
12" Cheese Pizza
SM French Fries$3.25
Crinkle Cut French Fries
More about Port Pizza & Subs

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newburyport

Egg Sandwiches

Rangoon

Chicken Salad

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Pancakes

Dumplings

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston