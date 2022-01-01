Newburyport seafood restaurants you'll love
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
|Tom Yum
|$5.00
Classic Thai hot and sour soup herb-based soup with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, chilis, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and lime jiuce
|Chicken Satay
|$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber rice vinegar sweet sauce
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|Popular items
|KID CHICKEN FINGERS
|$12.00
Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad
|ISLAND CHICKEN
|$15.00
Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze and pineapple salsa
|SILVERWARE
Select this option if you need plastic silverware.
More about Brine Oyster Bar
Brine Oyster Bar
17 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|SPINACH
|$22.00
Radish, Avocado, Red Onion, Salmon, Green Goddess Dressing
|KALE
|$17.00
Smoked Chicken, Parmesan, Cucumber, Caesar, Grilled Bread
|ARUGULA
|$21.00
Braised Beef, Grilled Avocado, Poppy Seed, Pickled Shallot, Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette