Newburyport seafood restaurants you'll love

Newburyport restaurants
Must-try seafood restaurants in Newburyport

Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
Tom Yum$5.00
Classic Thai hot and sour soup herb-based soup with lemon grass, kaffir lime leaves, chilis, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms and lime jiuce
Chicken Satay$12.00
Grilled marinated chicken on bamboo skewers. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber rice vinegar sweet sauce
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
KID CHICKEN FINGERS$12.00
Served with French fries, chips, apple sauce or kids salad
ISLAND CHICKEN$15.00
Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze and pineapple salsa
SILVERWARE
Select this option if you need plastic silverware.
Brine Oyster Bar image

 

Brine Oyster Bar

17 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
SPINACH$22.00
Radish, Avocado, Red Onion, Salmon, Green Goddess Dressing
KALE$17.00
Smoked Chicken, Parmesan, Cucumber, Caesar, Grilled Bread
ARUGULA$21.00
Braised Beef, Grilled Avocado, Poppy Seed, Pickled Shallot, Vidalia Onion Vinaigrette
