Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Item pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap$10.99
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$10.99
Chopped crispy buffalo chicken fingers with your choice of toppings and wrap bread
More about Port Pizza & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Miso Soup

Garden Salad

Bruschetta

Pineapple Fried Rice

Eggplant Parm

Sticky Rice

Peanut Butter Cookies

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston