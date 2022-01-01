Buffalo chicken wraps in Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap
|$10.99
Chopped crispy buffalo chicken fingers with your choice of toppings and wrap bread