Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve cake

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
A savory blend of crab, herbs, celery, scallions, mildly spicy aioli sauce, over mixed greens
Crab Cakes$16.00
A savory blend of crab, herbs, celery, scallions, mildly spicy aioli sauce, over mixed greens
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chive Cakes$10.00
Vegetarian crispy dumplngs served with a ginger soy dressing
Crispy Chive Cakes$10.00
Vegetarian crispy dumplngs served with a ginger soy dressing
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about The Poynt
Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream with buttercream frosting swirl and carrot cake)
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream frosting and carrot cake)
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gf Lemon Almond Cake$6.00
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$6.00
Perfectly Chocolaty Chocolate Cake! Topped with Whipped Cream and Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup, YUM!!
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$16.00
Brown butter tartar, greens, lemon pepper poppy chips
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Roll$22.00
Shaved Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Red Onion, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries
Crab Cakes$16.00
Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro
Salsa, Mango-Habanero Aioli
More about Mission Oak Grill
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baileys Cake$9.00
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport image

 

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport

31 Pleasant St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Coffee Cake$4.00
More about Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Rasp Lemon Cake
New York Style Coffee Cake$3.50
Coconut Cream Cake - 8"$38.00
A coconut cake, layered with coconut cream cheese buttercream. Topped with toasted coconut.
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Curry

Burritos

Tuna Sandwiches

Shrimp Scampi

Pad Thai

Cappuccino

Tuna Salad

Mussels

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston