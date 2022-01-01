Cake in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
A savory blend of crab, herbs, celery, scallions, mildly spicy aioli sauce, over mixed greens
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Crispy Chive Cakes
|$10.00
Vegetarian crispy dumplngs served with a ginger soy dressing
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream with buttercream frosting swirl and carrot cake)
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
|Carrot Cake Delight (sweet cream ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with buttercream frosting and carrot cake)
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Gf Lemon Almond Cake
|$6.00
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$6.00
Perfectly Chocolaty Chocolate Cake! Topped with Whipped Cream and Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup, YUM!!
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|CRAB CAKE
|$16.00
Brown butter tartar, greens, lemon pepper poppy chips
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Crab Cake Roll
|$22.00
Shaved Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Red Onion, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro
Salsa, Mango-Habanero Aioli
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
|Baileys Cake
|$9.00
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
31 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Coffee Cake
|$4.00