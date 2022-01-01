Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve cannolis

Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cannoli (mascarpone-ricotta blend with cannoli shells and chocolate chips)$10.50
Cannoli Pie (mascarpone-ricotta blend ice cream with cannoli shells and chocolate chips topped with cannoli shells and chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust)$23.95
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mike's Pastry Cannoli 16oz (7.3 ABV) Stout$9.00
Harpoon Brewery - Made in collaboration with Mike’s Pastry, Mike’s Cannoli Stout was brewed using their hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose, and vanilla to re-create the flavor profile of their famed dessert – or pair perfectly with if you really want to double down! Previously, their legendary cannolis were just for eating… now they’re for drinking too. 7.3% ABV - 27 IBU - (3.67 rating on Untappd/1,148 Ratings)
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Turkey Burgers

Fish And Chips

Pancakes

Drunken Noodles

Crispy Duck

Bruschetta

Braised Short Ribs

Clams

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (580 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (599 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (931 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1878 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (636 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston