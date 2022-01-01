Cannolis in Newburyport

Harpoon Brewery - Made in collaboration with Mike’s Pastry, Mike’s Cannoli Stout was brewed using their hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose, and vanilla to re-create the flavor profile of their famed dessert – or pair perfectly with if you really want to double down! Previously, their legendary cannolis were just for eating… now they’re for drinking too. 7.3% ABV - 27 IBU - (3.67 rating on Untappd/1,148 Ratings)

