Cannolis in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cannolis
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Cannoli (mascarpone-ricotta blend with cannoli shells and chocolate chips)
|$10.50
|Cannoli Pie (mascarpone-ricotta blend ice cream with cannoli shells and chocolate chips topped with cannoli shells and chocolate chips in a graham cracker crust)
|$23.95
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Mike's Pastry Cannoli 16oz (7.3 ABV) Stout
|$9.00
Harpoon Brewery - Made in collaboration with Mike’s Pastry, Mike’s Cannoli Stout was brewed using their hand-made cannoli shells, cocoa nibs, lactose, and vanilla to re-create the flavor profile of their famed dessert – or pair perfectly with if you really want to double down! Previously, their legendary cannolis were just for eating… now they’re for drinking too. 7.3% ABV - 27 IBU - (3.67 rating on Untappd/1,148 Ratings)