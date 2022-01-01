Cappuccino in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cappuccino
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Cappuccino
|$3.95
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Cappuccino
|$3.99
espresso and foamed milk
More about Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
31 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Cappuccino
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Cappuccino
Espresso topped with steamed foam milk.