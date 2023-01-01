Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

Paddle Inn image

 

The Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$19.00
More about The Paddle Inn
Banner pic

 

Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

10 Center Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Carne Asada Tacos$20.00
Arrachera asada, onions, cilantro and our tomatillo sauce
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Fried Rice

Calamari

French Fries

Beef Teriyaki

Steamed Broccoli

Garden Salad

Wonton Soup

Whoopie Pies

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (656 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (89 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (636 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (673 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1037 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2160 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (783 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston