Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carne asada tacos in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Carne Asada Tacos
Newburyport restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
The Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Tacos
$19.00
More about The Paddle Inn
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
10 Center Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Carne Asada Tacos
$20.00
Arrachera asada, onions, cilantro and our tomatillo sauce
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport
Fried Rice
Calamari
French Fries
Beef Teriyaki
Steamed Broccoli
Garden Salad
Wonton Soup
Whoopie Pies
More near Newburyport to explore
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Stratham
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(656 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(69 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(89 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(636 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(673 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1037 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2160 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(783 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston