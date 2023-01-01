Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newburyport restaurants you'll love

Newburyport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newburyport

Must-try Newburyport restaurants

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Parmigiana Chicken$29.00
Garlic herb panko, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil, penne or linguini
Chicken Broccoli Penne$28.00
Parmigiano reggiano, garlic, white wine, broccoli
Fattoush$14.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita chips, sumac, lemon garlic vinaigrette
Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ollie's Favorite Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shredded carrots, celery, tarot roots and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
Veggie Spring Rolls$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
Drunken Noodles(D)$0.00
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado & Tuna Roll$17.00
diced tuna & avocado, mango, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, cucumber
Chicken Milanese$23.00
lemon buerre blanc, arugula, cherry tomato, fennel, orange, citrus vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, green goddess dressing, brioche bun
The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bao Bun$13.00
Delicate, open face bao sandwich with hoisin sauce, mayo, sour mustard, radish, cucumber, red onions, and greens. Choice of protein.
Fresh Rolls$10.00
Rice wrapper with fresh vegetables and choice of protein. Not fried. Served with a hoisin dipping sauce.
Mushroom Spring Roll$11.00
Crispy vegetarian shitake mushroomspring rolls with dipping sauce.
Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Frappe$0.00
Half Gallon$10.25
Hard Serve$0.00
Consumer pic

 

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
FRIDAYS ONLY Single Donut$3.35
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
TODAY 11/5/21 -Our fluffy w Oreos has Chocolate Frosting not vanilla:)
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut /
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Strawberry Filled/
Blueberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
Latte - 2 Shots of Espresso with 10ozs of dairy$4.75
Acai Bowl$13.95
Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport - 19 Pleasant Street

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
Kickin' Cauliflower Salad$10.49
Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.
Banh Mi Bowl$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice, topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, arugula, wild mushrooms, avocado, sesame seeds and our chipotle soy aioli.
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT) image

SOUPS • TACOS

Browse our Menu at your own pace, with access to Pictures and Descriptions of our Products. Reorder Drinks, order Dessert, all on your own pace! Ask a Server for any questions. We will run your Drinks and Food to you as soon as they are ready!

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Quesadilla$15.00
Your Choice of Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Veggie, or Steak with Jack and Chihuahua Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side.
Crispy flour Tortillas stuffed with cheese and choice of Protein. Served with a side of Rice and Black beans (Refried beans available to sub for black beans). Served with a side of our house-made Roja, Verde, Agria Sauce, or our House-made Mole.
Kids Quesadilla basket options available for all kids under 12.
Black Bean Hush Puppies Burrito$14.00
Panko crusted squash | Brussels Sprouts | Basmati | Black Beans | Curtido Slaw | Tomatillo Fresno Salsa
Pulled Chicken Thigh Burrito$15.00
Tender Slow Cooked Chicken | Saffron Rice | Black Bean | Jack | Shrettuce | Pico | Pickled Onion | Chipotle Sour Cream
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Steak & Cheese Sub$10.99
Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese
Small Cheese$11.99
12" Cheese Pizza
SM French Fries$4.99
Crinkle Cut French Fries
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CURBSIDE$0.00
Select this option if you want your to-go order brought to your car ( Please provide make, model, and color of your car under 'Special Request'. **All Curbside orders can be picked up at the east NRA lot, adjacent to Sea Level**)
GRILLED SWORDFISH$30.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
ISLAND CHICKEN$15.00
Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze & pineapple salsa
Mission Oak Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Baked Haddock$29.00
MOG’s Classic Ritz Cracker Crusted Fillet, Roasted Plum Tomato, Roasted Vegetable Medley, Yukon Gold Smashed Potato
Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin$15.00
North Country - NH Smokehouse Bacon,
Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
Tuna Tartare$17.00
Raw Ahi Tuna, Wakame Salad, Sushi Rice, Wonton Crisp, Shoyu Glaze, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza image

PIZZA • SALADS

Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport

44 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.5 (1067 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LG Clipper$23.50
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
LG Plum Island$23.00
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
Greek Salad$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen Newburyport

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)$15.49
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
Regular Ohana Classic$15.49
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi$15.49
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
Consumer pic

 

FM Station Cafe

188 Route 1, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Brazilian Lunch Special$14.99
A flank style beef topped with sautéed onions OR pan-seared tilapia, served with rice, beans, sautéed veggies and a fried egg. Available only Tuesday- Friday.
The Classic$9.99
Two eggs with one meat choice served with a choice of toast and a side.
Brazilian Pork Chops$14.99
Pork Chops served with rice, beans, sautéed cabbage and a fried egg.
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caesar$9.50
Parmesan & croutons
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Everything Burger$15.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Consumer pic

 

Tuscan Sea Grill - Newburyport

38R Merrimac st, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
TUNA POKE$22.00
Spicy Tuna, Nori, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Avocado, Sushi Rice, Edamame, Spicy Mayo
WOOD GRILLED RIBEYE$55.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Broccolini, Red Onion Balsamic Riduzione, Horseradish *ADD SHRIMP OR LOBSTER TAIL MKT
SALMON$34.00
Sage Buttered Sweet Potato, Wood Grilled Asparagus, Lemon & Herb Oil
Bar 25 Newburyport image

 

Bar 25 Newburyport - 38 State Street

38 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Roots$15.00
little leaf lettuce, roasted beets, goat cheese, hydrated walnuts, shaved carrots, and pomegranate reduction
Fried Artichoke & Meyer Lemon Aioli$14.00
Pan fried artichoke hearts, panko crust, Meyer lemon, fresh herbs
Turmeric Chicken Breast$28.00
grilled turmeric chicken breast, roasted butternut squash & grape agrodolce,
and saffron basmati
Consumer pic

 

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

81 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Tuna$9.79
Tuna Salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Whole Turkey$9.79
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Whole Moe's Original$9.79
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
Paddle Inn image

 

The Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Caribbean Fish Fry$24.00
Plantain & Mango Curry, Crispy Fried Cornmeal Fish, Island Slaw, Scallion
Bourbon Burger$20.00
8oz Burger Patty, Bourbon Soy Glaze, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Thai Relish, Kale, Iceberg, Wonton Cracker, Sesame Bun, Side o' Fries
Aegean Spring Fling Hummus$16.00
Garlic Hummus, Red Pepper Dip, Curried Cauliflower, Carrot, Cucumber, Za’atar Lavash
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Coffee$0.00
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
Chocolate Sea Salt$4.00
Chocolate with Vanilla Glaze$3.50
Banner pic

 

Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

10 Center Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Empanadas$14.00
3 corn dough filled with your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef picadillo or shrimp topped with a drizzle of chipotle-cream sauce
Al Pastor Tacos$18.00
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and our tomatillo sauce
Nachos$18.00
Corn tortilla cheese, beans, cheese, with your choice of: carnitas, tinga or picadillo garnished with pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream
Consumer pic

 

Cormorant NBPT

228 Merrimac St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Apple Arugala$16.00
Warm Brown butter apples and roasted fennel on a bed of arugala tossed with craisins and toasted sunflower seed kernels and finished with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Pepper Jack$16.00
2 Smash burgers with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, and zesty bbq sauce
Consumer pic

 

Buttermilk Baking Company

9 Liberty St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) image

 

Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) - Food Truck

Today's Truck Location:, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Riverwalk Brewing Co. image

 

Riverwalk Brewing Co. - Newburyport

40 Parker St., Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Black Cow Newburyport

40 Merrimac Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches Newburyport DNU - Newburyport DNU

81 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Carmine image

 

Carmine - 25 State Street

25 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.8 (6 reviews)
Takeout
The Port Tavern image

 

The Port Tavern

84 State St., The Port Tavern, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Winter Street Provisions image

DONUTS

The Angry Donut

38 Washington St, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
