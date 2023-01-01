Newburyport restaurants you'll love
Must-try Newburyport restaurants
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Parmigiana Chicken
|$29.00
Garlic herb panko, extra virgin olive oil, fresh mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, parmigiano reggiano, basil, penne or linguini
|Chicken Broccoli Penne
|$28.00
Parmigiano reggiano, garlic, white wine, broccoli
|Fattoush
|$14.00
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, pita chips, sumac, lemon garlic vinaigrette
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Ollie's Favorite Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chicken, shredded carrots, celery, tarot roots and glass noodles, served with sweet chili sauce
|Veggie Spring Rolls
|$10.00
Crispy spring rolls filled with chopped cabbage, taro root, celery, shredded carrots, and shitake mushrooms, served with sweet chili sauce
|Drunken Noodles(D)
|$0.00
Flat rice noodles, onions, green beans, red peppers, basil leaves and hot peppers, stir-fried in a spicy special sauce
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Avocado & Tuna Roll
|$17.00
diced tuna & avocado, mango, eel sauce, sriracha aioli, wasabi aioli, cucumber
|Chicken Milanese
|$23.00
lemon buerre blanc, arugula, cherry tomato, fennel, orange, citrus vinaigrette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
bacon, aged cheddar, arugula, tomato, green goddess dressing, brioche bun
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Bao Bun
|$13.00
Delicate, open face bao sandwich with hoisin sauce, mayo, sour mustard, radish, cucumber, red onions, and greens. Choice of protein.
|Fresh Rolls
|$10.00
Rice wrapper with fresh vegetables and choice of protein. Not fried. Served with a hoisin dipping sauce.
|Mushroom Spring Roll
|$11.00
Crispy vegetarian shitake mushroomspring rolls with dipping sauce.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Regular Frappe
|$0.00
|Half Gallon
|$10.25
|Hard Serve
|$0.00
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Popular items
|FRIDAYS ONLY Single Donut
|$3.35
We start each day with the following flavors:
“Old Fashion” Plain Cake donut/
Glazed Cake Donuts/
TODAY 11/5/21 -Our fluffy w Oreos has Chocolate Frosting not vanilla:)
Cake donut with chocolate frosting/
Cake donut with vanilla frosting and coconut /
Cake donut rolled in cinnamon sugar/
Cake donut rolled in Coconut/
Glazed Chocolate cake donut/
Chocolate donut with chocolate frosting/
Chocolate donut vanilla frosting & Oreos/
Chocolate donut rolled in coconut/
Blueberry donut/
Glazed Blueberry Donut/
Blueberry donut vanilla frosting with fresh blueberries on top/
Apple Cinnamon Sugar Donut/
Glazed Apple Donut/
The following donuts are “Fluffy” Donut options::
Honey Dip/
Chocolate Frosted/
Strawberry Frosted/
Vanilla Frosted with Oreos/
Vanilla Frosted with mini chips/
Maple Frosted/
Boston Cream/
Strawberry Filled/
Blueberry Filled/
Lemon filled/
Cinnamon roll/
Apple Fritter/
|Latte - 2 Shots of Espresso with 10ozs of dairy
|$4.75
|Acai Bowl
|$13.95
NU Kitchen Newburyport - 19 Pleasant Street
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Chipotle Avocado & Lime Bowl
|$10.99
A healthy mix of organic quinoa and brown rice, steamed kale, corn, black beans, fresh salsa, cilantro, and avocado topped with our spicy chipotle lime dressing.
|Kickin' Cauliflower Salad
|$10.49
Shredded kale, romaine, parmesan, roasted cauliflower, avocado, crispy chickpeas, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, and a side of our garlic-ginger dressing.
|Banh Mi Bowl
|$10.99
Organic quinoa and brown rice, topped with pickled carrots, cucumbers, red onions, arugula, wild mushrooms, avocado, sesame seeds and our chipotle soy aioli.
SOUPS • TACOS
Browse our Menu at your own pace, with access to Pictures and Descriptions of our Products. Reorder Drinks, order Dessert, all on your own pace! Ask a Server for any questions. We will run your Drinks and Food to you as soon as they are ready!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Quesadilla
|$15.00
Your Choice of Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Veggie, or Steak with Jack and Chihuahua Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side.
Crispy flour Tortillas stuffed with cheese and choice of Protein. Served with a side of Rice and Black beans (Refried beans available to sub for black beans). Served with a side of our house-made Roja, Verde, Agria Sauce, or our House-made Mole.
Kids Quesadilla basket options available for all kids under 12.
|Black Bean Hush Puppies Burrito
|$14.00
Panko crusted squash | Brussels Sprouts | Basmati | Black Beans | Curtido Slaw | Tomatillo Fresno Salsa
|Pulled Chicken Thigh Burrito
|$15.00
Tender Slow Cooked Chicken | Saffron Rice | Black Bean | Jack | Shrettuce | Pico | Pickled Onion | Chipotle Sour Cream
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Popular items
|LG Steak & Cheese Sub
|$10.99
Shaved Steak on the flat top with melted American Cheese
|Small Cheese
|$11.99
12" Cheese Pizza
|SM French Fries
|$4.99
Crinkle Cut French Fries
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar - Newburyport
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|Popular items
|CURBSIDE
|$0.00
Select this option if you want your to-go order brought to your car ( Please provide make, model, and color of your car under 'Special Request'. **All Curbside orders can be picked up at the east NRA lot, adjacent to Sea Level**)
|GRILLED SWORDFISH
|$30.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
|ISLAND CHICKEN
|$15.00
Lightly fried, on a skewer tossed in sweet chili glaze & pineapple salsa
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Baked Haddock
|$29.00
MOG’s Classic Ritz Cracker Crusted Fillet, Roasted Plum Tomato, Roasted Vegetable Medley, Yukon Gold Smashed Potato
|Mac N’ Cheese Au Gratin
|$15.00
North Country - NH Smokehouse Bacon,
Vermont Cheddar, Pecorino Romano Cream, Trottole Pasta, Buttery Panko Crumbs
|Tuna Tartare
|$17.00
Raw Ahi Tuna, Wakame Salad, Sushi Rice, Wonton Crisp, Shoyu Glaze, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha Aioli
PIZZA • SALADS
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
44 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|LG Clipper
|$23.50
The legendary pairing of pepperoni & fresh mushrooms.
|LG Plum Island
|$23.00
A fresh & local favorite with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, & fresh garlic.
|Greek Salad
|$9.75
Crisp romaine hearts loaded with feta cheese, grape tomato, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive and pepperoncini. Served with Greek dressing.
Ohana Kitchen Newburyport
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
|Popular items
|BYO Poke Bowl Regular (2 Protein)
|$15.49
NO LIMITS! Regular build your own bowl with up to 2 protein choices.
|Regular Ohana Classic
|$15.49
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, chili sauce, roasted black sesame seeds, cucumber, macadamia nuts, Ohana sauce
|Regular Spicy Crunchy Ahi
|$15.49
ahi tuna, green & sweet onion, masago, cucumber, jalapeño, sesame seeds, Maine kelp, garlic crisps, Sriracha aioli
FM Station Cafe
188 Route 1, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Brazilian Lunch Special
|$14.99
A flank style beef topped with sautéed onions OR pan-seared tilapia, served with rice, beans, sautéed veggies and a fried egg. Available only Tuesday- Friday.
|The Classic
|$9.99
Two eggs with one meat choice served with a choice of toast and a side.
|Brazilian Pork Chops
|$14.99
Pork Chops served with rice, beans, sautéed cabbage and a fried egg.
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
|Popular items
|Caesar
|$9.50
Parmesan & croutons
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
|Everything Burger
|$15.00
2 patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and fries
Tuscan Sea Grill - Newburyport
38R Merrimac st, Newburyport
|Popular items
|TUNA POKE
|$22.00
Spicy Tuna, Nori, Red Onion, Cucumber, Sesame, Avocado, Sushi Rice, Edamame, Spicy Mayo
|WOOD GRILLED RIBEYE
|$55.00
Roasted Fingerling Potatoes, Garlic Broccolini, Red Onion Balsamic Riduzione, Horseradish *ADD SHRIMP OR LOBSTER TAIL MKT
|SALMON
|$34.00
Sage Buttered Sweet Potato, Wood Grilled Asparagus, Lemon & Herb Oil
Bar 25 Newburyport - 38 State Street
38 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|The Roots
|$15.00
little leaf lettuce, roasted beets, goat cheese, hydrated walnuts, shaved carrots, and pomegranate reduction
|Fried Artichoke & Meyer Lemon Aioli
|$14.00
Pan fried artichoke hearts, panko crust, Meyer lemon, fresh herbs
|Turmeric Chicken Breast
|$28.00
grilled turmeric chicken breast, roasted butternut squash & grape agrodolce,
and saffron basmati
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
81 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Whole Tuna
|$9.79
Tuna Salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|Whole Turkey
|$9.79
Turkey, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
|Whole Moe's Original
|$9.79
Mild Cooked Salami, Provolone cheese, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives
The Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Caribbean Fish Fry
|$24.00
Plantain & Mango Curry, Crispy Fried Cornmeal Fish, Island Slaw, Scallion
|Bourbon Burger
|$20.00
8oz Burger Patty, Bourbon Soy Glaze, Bacon, Cheddar, Spicy Thai Relish, Kale, Iceberg, Wonton Cracker, Sesame Bun, Side o' Fries
|Aegean Spring Fling Hummus
|$16.00
Garlic Hummus, Red Pepper Dip, Curried Cauliflower, Carrot, Cucumber, Za’atar Lavash
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee
|$0.00
Our version of cold brew. We use the Japanese method for our iced coffee. Which is a more concentrated brewed coffee slowly over ice. Creates a more creamy, less bitter coffee!
|Chocolate Sea Salt
|$4.00
|Chocolate with Vanilla Glaze
|$3.50
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
10 Center Street, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Empanadas
|$14.00
3 corn dough filled with your choice of chicken tinga, ground beef picadillo or shrimp topped with a drizzle of chipotle-cream sauce
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled marinated pork, pineapple, onions, cilantro and our tomatillo sauce
|Nachos
|$18.00
Corn tortilla cheese, beans, cheese, with your choice of: carnitas, tinga or picadillo garnished with pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream
Cormorant NBPT
228 Merrimac St, Newburyport
|Popular items
|Apple Arugala
|$16.00
Warm Brown butter apples and roasted fennel on a bed of arugala tossed with craisins and toasted sunflower seed kernels and finished with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
|Pepper Jack
|$16.00
2 Smash burgers with pepperjack cheese, fried jalapenos, and zesty bbq sauce
Metzy's Taqueria (TRUCK) - Food Truck
Today's Truck Location:, Newburyport
Riverwalk Brewing Co. - Newburyport
40 Parker St., Newburyport
SANDWICHES
Moe's Italian Sandwiches Newburyport DNU - Newburyport DNU
81 Storey Ave, Newburyport
