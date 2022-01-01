Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve cheesecake

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$12.00
More about The Poynt
Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake (lemon cheesecake ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with raspberry sauce and graham crackers)
Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake (lemon cheesecake with raspberry swirl and graham crackers)
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga$6.00
If you love cheesecake and you love Metzy's, you are going to love our sensational Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga! Shown here with a couple of scoops of locally made, no high fructose corn syrup vanilla ice cream from Hodgie's Too (extra $2 for the ice cream). Plan ahead to finish off your meal with a plate of these delectible morsels :)
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
WHITE CHOC BERRY CHEESECAKE$9.00
White chocolate cheese cake with blueberries and raspberry sauce
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Mission Oak Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$12.00
More about Mission Oak Grill
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Caramel Brownie Cheesecake$8.00
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

