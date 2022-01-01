Cheesecake in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake (lemon cheesecake ice cream in a graham cracker crust topped with raspberry sauce and graham crackers)
|Lemon Raspberry Cheesecake (lemon cheesecake with raspberry swirl and graham crackers)
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$6.00
If you love cheesecake and you love Metzy's, you are going to love our sensational Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga! Shown here with a couple of scoops of locally made, no high fructose corn syrup vanilla ice cream from Hodgie's Too (extra $2 for the ice cream). Plan ahead to finish off your meal with a plate of these delectible morsels :)
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|WHITE CHOC BERRY CHEESECAKE
|$9.00
White chocolate cheese cake with blueberries and raspberry sauce
More about Mission Oak Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$12.00