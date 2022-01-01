Chicken caesar wraps in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Chicken Finger Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap