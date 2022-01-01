Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar wraps in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve chicken caesar wraps

Item pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Caesar Salad Wrap$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
More about Port Pizza & Subs

