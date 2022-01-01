Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken fried rice$18.00
More about The Joy Nest
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$8.25
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice$12.95
Our famous stir-fried rice with egg, peppers, onions, peas and scallions
topped with crispy chicken (add $2.00 for fried egg)
More about China Wok Newburyport

