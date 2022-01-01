Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken fried rice in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Chicken Fried Rice
Newburyport restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
Chicken fried rice
$18.00
More about The Joy Nest
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Rice
$8.25
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
$12.95
Our famous stir-fried rice with egg, peppers, onions, peas and scallions
topped with crispy chicken (add $2.00 for fried egg)
More about China Wok Newburyport
