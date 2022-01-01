Chicken salad in Newburyport
Moe's Italian Sandwiches
81 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Chicken Salad
|$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
|Chicken Salad
|$18.00
Sesame encrusted chicken breast served with a hearty salad of chopped romaine tossed with shaved red cabbage, shredded carrots, snow peas and red bell pepper in a ginger sesame dressing. Finished with toasted almonds and wonton crackers.