Chicken salad in Newburyport

Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve chicken salad

Moe's Italian Sandwiches image

SANDWICHES

Moe's Italian Sandwiches

81 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$5.99
Chicken salad, onions, peppers, pickles, tomatoes, olives .
More about Moe's Italian Sandwiches
Paddle Inn image

 

Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$18.00
Sesame encrusted chicken breast served with a hearty salad of chopped romaine tossed with shaved red cabbage, shredded carrots, snow peas and red bell pepper in a ginger sesame dressing. Finished with toasted almonds and wonton crackers.
More about Paddle Inn
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Kabob Salad$10.99
Greek Salad with grilled chicken
More about Port Pizza & Subs

