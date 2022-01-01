Chicken wraps in Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Buffalo Kale Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Roasted all-natural chicken, kale, romaine, crispy chickpeas, shredded parmesan, a drizzle of buffalo sauce, tossed in our garlic-ginger sauce.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.99
All-natural chicken, romaine, shredded parmesan, tomatoes, pickled carrots and onions, crispy chickpeas, and caesar dressing on a wheat wrap
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
|Chicken Finger Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy chicken tossed with romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and homemade croutons in your choice of wrap
|Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled buffalo chicken with your choice of toppings and your choice of wrap