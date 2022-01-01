Chili in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve chili
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Sweet Chili Sauce
|$1.50
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Metzy's Beef Chili
|$6.00
A Soul-warming Cold-Weather treat! Try a cup or bowl of Metzy's own House-made Beef Chili. Made with Ground Beef, Corn, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Spanish Onion, topped with shredded Jack Cheddar Cheese, Crema and Green Onions.
|Metzy's Vegetarian Chili
A Soul-warming Cold-Weather treat! Try a cup or bowl of Metzy's own VEGGIE House-made Chili. Made with Diced Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Spanish Onion, topped with shredded Jack Cheddar Cheese, Crema and Green Onions.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Beef Chili
|$14.00
Slow & Low Braised Chili, Roasted
Calabrese Pepper, Sharp Cheddar,
Corn Tortilla Chips
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
31 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Angus Steak Chili (16oz)
|$5.00