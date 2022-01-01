Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve chili

Brown Sugar by the Sea image

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Sauce$1.50
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Metzy's Beef Chili$6.00
A Soul-warming Cold-Weather treat! Try a cup or bowl of Metzy's own House-made Beef Chili. Made with Ground Beef, Corn, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Spanish Onion, topped with shredded Jack Cheddar Cheese, Crema and Green Onions.
Metzy's Vegetarian Chili
A Soul-warming Cold-Weather treat! Try a cup or bowl of Metzy's own VEGGIE House-made Chili. Made with Diced Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Tomatoes, Poblano Peppers, Spanish Onion, topped with shredded Jack Cheddar Cheese, Crema and Green Onions.
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Chili$14.00
Slow & Low Braised Chili, Roasted
Calabrese Pepper, Sharp Cheddar,
Corn Tortilla Chips
More about Mission Oak Grill
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport image

 

Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport

31 Pleasant St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Angus Steak Chili (16oz)$5.00
More about Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili$1.00
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Chili Jumbo Shrimp$16.95
More about China Wok Newburyport

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Crab Cakes

Avocado Toast

Cheeseburgers

Tostadas

Mussels

Nachos

Quesadillas

Chai Lattes

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston