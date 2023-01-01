Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve chimichangas

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga$7.00
If you love cheesecake and you love Metzy's, you are going to love our sensational Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga! Shown here with a couple of scoops of locally made, no high fructose corn syrup vanilla ice cream from Hodgie's Too (extra $2 for the ice cream). Plan ahead to finish off your meal with a plate of these delectible morsels :)
Chimichanga$16.00
Crispy flour Tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of tender Sliced Flat-Iron Steak, Pulled Pork or Chicken, or Veggies. Served with a side of Rice and Black beans. Smothered with our house-made Roja, Verde, Agria Sauce, or our House-made Mole.
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
Banner pic

 

Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

10 Center Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chimichanga$18.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of carnitas, tinga or picadillo, with salsa on top(red, green or white cheese) served with one side dish
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Dumplings

Cannolis

Fish Tacos

Vegetable Soup

Penne

Milkshakes

Crispy Duck

Risotto

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (616 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston