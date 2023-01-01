Chimichangas in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve chimichangas
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$7.00
If you love cheesecake and you love Metzy's, you are going to love our sensational Raspberry Cheesecake Chimichanga! Shown here with a couple of scoops of locally made, no high fructose corn syrup vanilla ice cream from Hodgie's Too (extra $2 for the ice cream). Plan ahead to finish off your meal with a plate of these delectible morsels :)
|Chimichanga
|$16.00
Crispy flour Tortilla stuffed with cheese and choice of tender Sliced Flat-Iron Steak, Pulled Pork or Chicken, or Veggies. Served with a side of Rice and Black beans. Smothered with our house-made Roja, Verde, Agria Sauce, or our House-made Mole.
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street
10 Center Street, Newburyport
|Chimichanga
|$18.00
Deep fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of carnitas, tinga or picadillo, with salsa on top(red, green or white cheese) served with one side dish