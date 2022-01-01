Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate cake in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Chocolate Cake
Newburyport restaurants that serve chocolate cake
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$12.00
More about The Poynt
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
Avg 4
(891 reviews)
Chocolate Lava Cake
$6.00
Perfectly Chocolaty Chocolate Cake! Topped with Whipped Cream and Drizzled with Chocolate Syrup, YUM!!
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
