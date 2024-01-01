Chocolate fudge in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve chocolate fudge
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Peppermint Crunch (peppermint stick ice cream in a chocolate crust topped with fudge sauce, crushed Grasshopper cookies and hydrox cookies)
|Peanut Butter Lover’s (peanut butter cup ice cream in a chocolate crust topped with fudge, peanut butter sauce, peanut butter cups, and Reeses pieces)
