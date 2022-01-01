Clams in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Clams
Newburyport restaurants that serve clams
Carmine
25 State Street, Newburyport
Avg 4.8
(6 reviews)
Spag Clam White
$29.00
More about Carmine
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
Avg 4
(1265 reviews)
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
$8.00
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport
Dumplings
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Chicken Tenders
Fried Rice
Chicken Salad
Fish Tacos
Crab Rangoon
More near Newburyport to explore
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston