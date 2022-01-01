Clams in Newburyport

Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve clams

Carmine image

 

Carmine

25 State Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.8 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Spag Clam White$29.00
More about Carmine
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER$8.00
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar

