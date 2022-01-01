Cobb salad in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Mission Oak Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Cobb Salad
|$18.00
More about Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
PIZZA • SALADS
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
44 State Street, Newburyport
|Cobb Salad
|$12.50
Fresh mixed mesclun greens topped with bleu cheese, avocado, fresh shaved corn, grape tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and chopped bacon. Choice of dressing.