Cookies in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve cookies

Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Pizza Cookie$7.00
House made chocolate chip cookie dough baked in our brick oven, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
Hodgies Too of Newburyport image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Hodgies Too of Newburyport

251 Low Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl)
Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl in a graham cracker crusted topped with caramel and marshmallow sauce, heath bar, and hydrox cookies)
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Choc Chip Cookies$3.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.99
Everything but Cookie$3.49
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Port Pizza & Subs
Winter Street Provisions image

DONUTS

Winter Street Provisions

38 Washington St, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (39 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie Monster
More about Winter Street Provisions
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
SEA IS FOR COOKIE$9.00
Edible cookie dough, warm chocolate chip cookies, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
The Angry Donut Kitchen image

 

The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie Monster$4.50
Peanut Butter Cookie Monster GF*$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Plum Island Coffee

14 Market Sq, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie (GF Choices)$2.25
More about Plum Island Coffee

