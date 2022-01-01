Cookies in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve cookies
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Pizza Cookie
|$7.00
House made chocolate chip cookie dough baked in our brick oven, topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream!
More about Hodgies Too of Newburyport
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
251 Low Street, Newburyport
|Pineapple Upside Down Cake (sweet cream with pineapple, maraschino cherries, and shortbread cookies)
|Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl)
|Brickle Pie (coffee and vanilla ice cream swirled with heath bar, hydrox cookies, caramel swirl, and marshmallow swirl in a graham cracker crusted topped with caramel and marshmallow sauce, heath bar, and hydrox cookies)
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|GF Choc Chip Cookies
|$3.00
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.99
|Everything but Cookie
|$3.49
More about Port Pizza & Subs
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Port Pizza & Subs
25 Storey Ave, Newburyport
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
More about Winter Street Provisions
DONUTS
Winter Street Provisions
38 Washington St, Newburyport
|Peanut Butter Cookie Monster
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|SEA IS FOR COOKIE
|$9.00
Edible cookie dough, warm chocolate chip cookies, chocolate ganache, whipped cream
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Peanut Butter Cookie Monster
|$4.50
|Peanut Butter Cookie Monster GF*
|$3.50
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50