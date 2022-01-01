Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab cakes in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve crab cakes

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$16.00
A savory blend of crab, herbs, celery, scallions, mildly spicy aioli sauce, over mixed greens
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
CRAB CAKE$16.00
Brown butter tartar, greens, lemon pepper poppy chips
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake Roll$22.00
Shaved Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Red Onion, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries
Crab Cakes$16.00
Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro
Salsa, Mango-Habanero Aioli
More about Mission Oak Grill

