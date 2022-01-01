Crab cakes in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve crab cakes
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
A savory blend of crab, herbs, celery, scallions, mildly spicy aioli sauce, over mixed greens
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|CRAB CAKE
|$16.00
Brown butter tartar, greens, lemon pepper poppy chips
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Crab Cake Roll
|$22.00
Shaved Red Onion, Baby Arugula, Grilled Corn, Jalapeño, Mustard Caper-Remoulade, Red Onion, Toasted Roll, Skin-on-Fries
|Crab Cakes
|$16.00
Maryland Style Cakes, Pineapple-Cilantro
Salsa, Mango-Habanero Aioli