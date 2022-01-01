Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Donut holes in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Donut Holes
Newburyport restaurants that serve donut holes
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
No reviews yet
4 Donut Holes
$3.10
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
The Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Donut Holes
$10.00
Fried to Order, Weekly Special. You can't miss out on these!
More about The Paddle Inn
