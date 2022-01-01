Dumplings in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants that serve dumplings

The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Teriyaki Beef dumplings$16.00
More about The Poynt
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
More about China Wok Newburyport

