Dumplings in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants that serve dumplings
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Teriyaki Beef dumplings
$16.00
More about The Poynt
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Steamed Dumplings (8 pcs)
$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
Fried Dumplings (8 pcs)
$8.95
(Choice of pork or vegetable)
More about China Wok Newburyport
