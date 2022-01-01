Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Egg rolls in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Egg Rolls
Newburyport restaurants that serve egg rolls
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
No reviews yet
Vegetable Egg Rolls
$9.00
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Shrimp Egg Roll (2 pcs)
$5.50
Egg Roll (2 pcs)
$4.95
More about China Wok Newburyport
