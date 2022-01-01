Egg sandwiches in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Egg Sandwich
|$6.25
More about Winter Street Provisions
DONUTS
Winter Street Provisions
38 Washington St, Newburyport
|Egg Sandwich
|$5.00
Served on our house made brioche buns. We offer a plain or an everything spiced. Topped with a farm fresh egg, choice of meat and cheese. Garden options available to take it up a notch!
More about Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
Battle Ground Coffee Company - Newburyport
31 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$6.00