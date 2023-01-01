Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Enchiladas$15.00
One of our most popular items! We use the freshest ingredients to create palate-pleasing, flavorful enchilada creations! Mix & match different proteins and sauces. Each Enchilada plate comes with 3 fresh rolled enchiladas. Served with rice and beans.
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
Banner pic

 

Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

10 Center Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Enchiladas$18.00
Soft corn tortilla stuffed with choice of carnitas, tinga or picadillo or cheese, topped with your choice of salsa, (red, green or white cheese sauce and one side dish
Kids - Chicken Enchilada$8.50
More about Port Vida a Mexican Cantina - 10 Center Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Beef Noodles

Edamame

Steak Tacos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Muffins

Strawberry Shortcake

Short Ribs

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (616 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (596 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (625 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (979 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2048 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston