Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve filet mignon

6oz Filet Mignon image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
6oz Filet Mignon$38.00
Center Cut Filet, Baby Bellas, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes, Port Wine Demi Glaze
Add: 4 Grilled Shrimp • 12
3 Grilled Sea Scallops • 16
12oz Filet Mignon$62.00
Center Cut Filet, Baby Bellas, Yukon Gold Boursin Mash Potatoes,
Port Wine Demi Glaze
Add: 4 Grilled Shrimp • 12
3 Grilled Sea Scallops • 16
More about Mission Oak Grill
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Filet Mignon$26.00
asparagus, mashed potato & compound butter
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Edamame

Short Ribs

Penne

Clams

Chicken Tenders

Clam Chowder

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston