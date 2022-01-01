Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried scallops in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve fried scallops

The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Scallops$20.00
More about The Joy Nest
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
FRIED SCALLOP SANDWICH$29.00
Served with French fries and coleslaw
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar

