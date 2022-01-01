Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried scallops in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Fried Scallops
Newburyport restaurants that serve fried scallops
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
Fried Scallops
$20.00
More about The Joy Nest
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
Avg 4
(1265 reviews)
FRIED SCALLOP SANDWICH
$29.00
Served with French fries and coleslaw
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
