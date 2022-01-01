Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs - 25 Storey Ave

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$10.99
Classic Caesar salad with grilled chicken
Grilled Chicken Wrap$10.99
Grilled Chicken Rice Bowl$13.99
House marinated chicken with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onions, carrot and broccoli with your choice of teriyaki, BBQ or buffalo sauce over white rice.
More about Port Pizza & Subs - 25 Storey Ave
Brine Oyster Bar image

 

Brine Oyster Bar - 17 State Street

17 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$4.50
Gem Lettuce, Red Onion, Black Beans, Miso Mayo
More about Brine Oyster Bar - 17 State Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Clams

Avocado Toast

Massaman Curry

Spicy Noodles

Sticky Rice

Short Ribs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (66 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (225 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (530 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (845 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1647 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (549 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston