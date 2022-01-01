Hot chocolate in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve hot chocolate
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport
|Hot Chocolate-Made with Single Origin Chocolate
|$3.95
|Kids Hot Chocolate - Made with Single Origin Chocolate (12oz cup)
|$2.95
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
The Angry Donut Kitchen
42 Inn Street, Newburyport
|Hot Chocolate
Our special homemade cocoa mix. Topped with steamed milk. Add whipped cream for an extra treat!