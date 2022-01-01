Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hot chocolate in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants that serve hot chocolate

Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop

92 PLEASANT STREET, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Chocolate-Made with Single Origin Chocolate$3.95
Kids Hot Chocolate - Made with Single Origin Chocolate (12oz cup)$2.95
More about Changing Tides Cafe & Donut Shop
NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate, vanilla and milk of your choice
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
The Angry Donut Kitchen

42 Inn Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Chocolate
Our special homemade cocoa mix. Topped with steamed milk. Add whipped cream for an extra treat!
More about The Angry Donut Kitchen
Plum Island Coffee

14 Market Sq, Newburyport

Avg 4.3 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chocolate$2.00
Mocha Powder and steamed milk
More about Plum Island Coffee

