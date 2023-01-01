Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve milkshakes

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Milkshakes!$6.00
NEW ITEM (permanently, every day)! Yes it's true! Metzy's now serves the most Delicious Milk Shakes! We use "Hodgie's Too" local ice cream, free of high-fructose corn syrup!
16oz of pure, unadulterated, soul-enriching deliciousness! Order one right now, you will be glad you did! :)
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
Cormorant NBPT

228 Merrimac St, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Regular Salted Caramel Milkshake$7.00
Chocolate Milkshake$7.00
Strawberry Milkshake$7.00
More about Cormorant NBPT

