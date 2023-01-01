Milkshakes in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Milkshakes!
|$6.00
NEW ITEM (permanently, every day)! Yes it's true! Metzy's now serves the most Delicious Milk Shakes! We use "Hodgie's Too" local ice cream, free of high-fructose corn syrup!
16oz of pure, unadulterated, soul-enriching deliciousness! Order one right now, you will be glad you did! :)