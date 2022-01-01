Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Miso soup in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve miso soup

The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Miso Soup (Tofu)$5.00
More about The Joy Nest
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Soup$4.00
Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion
Miso Soup$4.00
Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion
More about Ohana Kitchen

