Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Miso soup in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Miso Soup
Newburyport restaurants that serve miso soup
NOODLES
The Joy Nest
50 Water St, Newburyport
Avg 4
(24 reviews)
Miso Soup (Tofu)
$5.00
More about The Joy Nest
Ohana Kitchen
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Miso Soup
$4.00
Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion
Miso Soup
$4.00
Traditional Hot Miso soup with Maine organic tofu & green onion
More about Ohana Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport
Beef Broccoli
Margherita Pizza
Shrimp Fried Rice
Veggie Tacos
Pancakes
Cinnamon Rolls
Muffins
Chicken Parmesan
More near Newburyport to explore
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(493 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(822 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1563 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston