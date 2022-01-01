Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cantina Nachos$11.00
Metzy's Magnificant Nachos, piled high w/ Shredded Cheese, House-made Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream. Add House-Made Guacamole, Fried Jalapenos or Protein for additional charge.
*Gluten Sensitive
PC: @wickedtastyeats
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS$14.00
Cheddar Monterey blend and chipotle queso, black bean corn pico de gallo, olives, jalapeños with sour cream and tomato avocado salsa on the side
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lu'au Pork Nachos Special$14.50
Back by popular demand!
Our own deep-fried Wonton Chips are loaded up with Braised Pork Shoulder and topped with house-made Grilled Pineapple-Jalapeno Salsa, Sweet Onions, Scallions, Jalapenos, Fresh Pineapple chunks and Cilantro.
Finished with a generous drizzle of our Sriracha Aioli (of course!) snd a sprinkle of Toasted Black Sesame Seeds
Don't miss out!
Chicken Poke Nachos$14.50
Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
Ahi Poke nachos$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
More about Ohana Kitchen
Paddle Inn image

 

Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nacho Burger$19.00
8oz. Beef hand-patty, Tajin Dusted Tostada, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Nacho Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Crema, Sesame Bun, side o’ house fries
More about Paddle Inn

