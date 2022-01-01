Nachos in Newburyport

Back by popular demand!

Our own deep-fried Wonton Chips are loaded up with Braised Pork Shoulder and topped with house-made Grilled Pineapple-Jalapeno Salsa, Sweet Onions, Scallions, Jalapenos, Fresh Pineapple chunks and Cilantro.

Finished with a generous drizzle of our Sriracha Aioli (of course!) snd a sprinkle of Toasted Black Sesame Seeds

Don't miss out!

