Nachos in Newburyport

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Cantina Nachos
|$11.00
Metzy's Magnificant Nachos, piled high w/ Shredded Cheese, House-made Black Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Sour Cream. Add House-Made Guacamole, Fried Jalapenos or Protein for additional charge.
*Gluten Sensitive
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|NACHOS
|$14.00
Cheddar Monterey blend and chipotle queso, black bean corn pico de gallo, olives, jalapeños with sour cream and tomato avocado salsa on the side
Ohana Kitchen
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
|Lu'au Pork Nachos Special
|$14.50
Back by popular demand!
Our own deep-fried Wonton Chips are loaded up with Braised Pork Shoulder and topped with house-made Grilled Pineapple-Jalapeno Salsa, Sweet Onions, Scallions, Jalapenos, Fresh Pineapple chunks and Cilantro.
Finished with a generous drizzle of our Sriracha Aioli (of course!) snd a sprinkle of Toasted Black Sesame Seeds
Don't miss out!
|Chicken Poke Nachos
|$14.50
Large portion of chicken mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli
|Ahi Poke nachos
|$16.50
Large portion of fresh ahi tuna mixed with sweet onion, green onion, chili relish, and Ohana sauce. Served over a bed of wonton chips and topped with scallion, jalapeño, sesame seeds and sriracha aioli