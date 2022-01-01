Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Annika's Spicy Noodle Soup(D)
A fragrant bowl of spicy noodle soup with chilis, lime juice and mushrooms, topped with scallions, cilantro and ground peanuts
Annika's Spicy Noodle Soup
A fragrant bowl of spicy noodle soup with chilis,lime jiuce and mushrooms, topped wth scallions, cilantro and ground peanuts
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
The Joy Nest image

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Duck Noodle Soup$20.00
Pork Noodle Soup$16.00
Beef Noodle Soup$18.00
More about The Joy Nest
Restaurant banner

 

China Wok Newburyport

45 Storey Ave, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle Soup$7.45
Sliced chicken and mixed vegetable
More about China Wok Newburyport

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Beef Teriyaki

Turkey Wraps

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Edamame

Tuna Salad

Lasagna

Shrimp Rolls

Lobsters

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston