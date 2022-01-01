Pancakes in
Newburyport
/
Newburyport
/
Pancakes
Newburyport restaurants that serve pancakes
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
Avg 4.4
(405 reviews)
Scallion Pancakes
$8.00
Crispy vegetarian scallion pancakes, serevd with house ginger soy sauce
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
China Wok Newburyport
45 Storey Ave, Newburyport
No reviews yet
Scallion Pancake
$5.95
More about China Wok Newburyport
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport
Cinnamon Rolls
Clams
Egg Sandwiches
Rangoon
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Dumplings
Fried Rice
More near Newburyport to explore
Hampton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Haverhill
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Exeter
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
North Andover
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Ipswich
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Amesbury
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Essex
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(342 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(48 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.4
(276 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(610 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(696 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston