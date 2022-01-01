Quesadillas in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Kids Chicken Quesadilla
|$5.99
all natural chicken and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
|Kids Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla
|$5.99
sweet potato, black beans, and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Quesadilla
|$12.00
Your Choice of Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Veggie, or Steak with Jack and Chihuahua Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side.
|Chicken/Cheese Quesadilla Basket
|$6.00
Flour tortilla, with melted cheese and chicken. Served with our house tortilla chips!
|Cheese Quesadilla Basket
|$4.00
Flour tortilla, with melted cheese. Served with our house tortilla chips!
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|BANG BANG SHRIMP QUESADILLA
|$16.00
Shrimp, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, topped with bang bang sauce and scallions