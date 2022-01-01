Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Newburyport

Newburyport restaurants
Newburyport restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
all natural chicken and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
Kids Sweet Potato Black Bean Quesadilla$5.99
sweet potato, black beans, and cheddar pressed on flatbread with a side of fresh salsa and sour cream
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Quesadilla image

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Quesadilla$12.00
Your Choice of Pork, Chicken, Shrimp, Veggie, or Steak with Jack and Chihuahua Cheese. Served with Rice, Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream on the side.
Chicken/Cheese Quesadilla Basket$6.00
Flour tortilla, with melted cheese and chicken. Served with our house tortilla chips!
Cheese Quesadilla Basket$4.00
Flour tortilla, with melted cheese. Served with our house tortilla chips!
More about Metzy's Cantina (RESTAURANT)
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
BANG BANG SHRIMP QUESADILLA$16.00
Shrimp, pepperjack cheese, peppers, onions, topped with bang bang sauce and scallions
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Paddle Inn image

 

Paddle Inn

27 State Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Cheese Quesadilla$9.00
Cheese quesadilla made with flour tortilla served with side sour cream and fries
More about Paddle Inn

