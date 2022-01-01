Salmon in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve salmon
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
16 Pleasant St, Newburyport
|Sicilian Salmon
|$26.00
Pan seared, lemon aioli, over a bed of rice & lentil pilaf, grilled asparagus
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
SALADS • NOODLES
Brown Sugar by the Sea
75 Water Street, Newburyport
|Green Ocean Salmon(D)
|$25.00
|Plar Mango Salad (with Salmon)
|$19.00
Grilled salmon on top of julienned strips of mango, with a spicy lime dressing on a bed of greens
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
NU Kitchen Newburyport
19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport
|Salmon BLT
|$12.99
Sou Vide Salmon, steamed spinach, tomato, fresh avocado, all-natural bacon, topped with lemon vinaigrette and Sriracha on toasted ciabatta.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport
|SEARED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
|SEARED SALMON w/risotto
|$27.00
Lemon risotto, blueberry butter, almonds, arugula red onion salad
|GRILLED SALMON
|$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
More about Mission Oak Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Mission Oak Grill
26 Green St, Newburyport
|Blackened Salmon
|$27.00
Grilled Salmon Skewers, Coconut Curry
Jasmine Rice, Sweet Sliced Almonds,
Seared Plantains, Fresh Lime
|Simply Salmon Fillet
|$27.00
More about Ohana Kitchen
Ohana Kitchen
45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport
|Miso Salmon Burrito
|$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
|Large Miso Salmon
|$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
|Ono Salmon Burrito
|$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice