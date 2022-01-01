Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve salmon

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante

16 Pleasant St, Newburyport

Avg 3.8 (827 reviews)
Takeout
Sicilian Salmon$26.00
Pan seared, lemon aioli, over a bed of rice & lentil pilaf, grilled asparagus
More about Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante
Item pic

SALADS • NOODLES

Brown Sugar by the Sea

75 Water Street, Newburyport

Avg 4.4 (405 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Ocean Salmon(D)$25.00
Plar Mango Salad (with Salmon)$19.00
Grilled salmon on top of julienned strips of mango, with a spicy lime dressing on a bed of greens
More about Brown Sugar by the Sea
The Poynt image

 

The Poynt

31 Water Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rosemary Salmon$29.00
Salmon Pressbox$16.00
More about The Poynt
Item pic

NOODLES

The Joy Nest

50 Water St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Koh Samui Salmon$24.00
More about The Joy Nest
Item pic

 

NU Kitchen Newburyport

19 Pleasant Street, Newburyport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon BLT$12.99
Sou Vide Salmon, steamed spinach, tomato, fresh avocado, all-natural bacon, topped with lemon vinaigrette and Sriracha on toasted ciabatta.
More about NU Kitchen Newburyport
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

1 MARKET SQ, Newburyport

Avg 4 (1265 reviews)
Takeout
SEARED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
SEARED SALMON w/risotto$27.00
Lemon risotto, blueberry butter, almonds, arugula red onion salad
GRILLED SALMON$27.00
For protein over a salad memo "no sides" "no sauce" and your salad choice
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
44ad2fa1-40dd-453a-8c29-2441a7406885 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Mission Oak Grill

26 Green St, Newburyport

Avg 4 (421 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blackened Salmon$27.00
Grilled Salmon Skewers, Coconut Curry
Jasmine Rice, Sweet Sliced Almonds,
Seared Plantains, Fresh Lime
Simply Salmon Fillet$27.00
More about Mission Oak Grill
Ohana Kitchen image

 

Ohana Kitchen

45 Storey Ave Port Plaza North Shops, Newburyport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Miso Salmon Burrito$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
Large Miso Salmon$16.50
Larger portion of Sustainable salmon, tobiko, edamame, green onion, seaweed salad, cucumber, pickled red onion, shallot crisps, miso lime sauce
Ono Salmon Burrito$14.50
Same as the bowl just wrapped in nori seaweed with a light layer of white sushi rice
More about Ohana Kitchen
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pan Seared Salmon$18.00
roasted sweet potato and brussels sprouts
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Pad See

Tostadas

Garden Salad

Shrimp Scampi

Edamame

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Burritos

Lasagna

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Haverhill

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (822 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston