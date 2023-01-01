Shrimp wraps in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve shrimp wraps
The Poynt
31 Water Street, Newburyport
|Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
|$17.00
firecracker shrimp, cauliflower slaw, mango salsa, pickled red onion, cilantro crema
The Paddle Inn
27 State Street, Newburyport
|Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
|$26.00
fresh bibb lettuce, with heirloom cherry tomato & cucumber salad, pickled red onion, feta cheese and house made preserved lemon tahini dressing. Accompanied by a Mediterranean couscous salad and a charred lemon.