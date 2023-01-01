Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak bowls in Newburyport

Go
Newburyport restaurants
Toast

Newburyport restaurants that serve steak bowls

Port Pizza & Subs image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Port Pizza & Subs

25 Storey Ave, Newburyport

Avg 4.7 (881 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Tip Bowl$15.99
House marinated steak tips with grilled peppers, mushrooms, onion, carrot and broccoli over white rice
More about Port Pizza & Subs
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito Bowl$20.00
Tortilla bowl, flank steak, black been green chile wild rice, monterey jack cheddar cheese blend, corn salsa, guacamole & chili ranch
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburyport

Chicken Tenders

Sticky Rice

Fried Rice

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar Salad

Hummus

Margherita Pizza

Cappuccino

Map

More near Newburyport to explore

Exeter

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Haverhill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

North Andover

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Amesbury

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Essex

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Ipswich

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stratham

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (628 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (610 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (988 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2079 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (747 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston