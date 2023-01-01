Steak burritos in Newburyport

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SOUPS • TACOS

Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!

5 Boston Way, Newburyport

Avg 4 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flat Iron Steak Burrito$17.00
Tender slices of Flat-Iron Steak | Saffron Rice | Black Bean | jack | Shrettuce | Pico | Pickled Onion | Chipotle Sour Cream
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA image

 

The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

26 Millyard #8, Amesbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Burrito Bowl$20.00
Tortilla bowl, flank steak, black been green chile wild rice, monterey jack cheddar cheese blend, corn salsa, guacamole & chili ranch
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8

