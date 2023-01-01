Steak burritos in Newburyport
Newburyport restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
SOUPS • TACOS
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
5 Boston Way, Newburyport
|Flat Iron Steak Burrito
|$17.00
Tender slices of Flat-Iron Steak | Saffron Rice | Black Bean | jack | Shrettuce | Pico | Pickled Onion | Chipotle Sour Cream
More about The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
The Blue Moon Kitchen and Bar - Amesbury MA - 26 Millyard #8
26 Millyard #8, Amesbury
|Steak Burrito Bowl
|$20.00
Tortilla bowl, flank steak, black been green chile wild rice, monterey jack cheddar cheese blend, corn salsa, guacamole & chili ranch